Resource allocation causing friction between farmers, herders in Taraba – Lawmaker

… Lauds Gov Kefas Proactiveness

By Femi Bolaji

The Lawmaker representing Takum 1 State Constituency in the Taraba State House of Assembly, Abubakar Tanko, has said the major cause of friction between farmers and herders in the state is resource allocation.

Tanko who is currently the House Committee Chairman on Agriculture and Natural Resources, also lauded the proactiveness of governor Agbu Kefas in the conflicted areas of Takum local government.

He further explained that progress is already being made to ensure peace returns to the conflicted communities.

According to him, “As a community, we are engaging in conversations with all the conflicted areas and the actors involved.

“The conflict is basically agitation for resource allocation. Farmers are looking for land to farm while herders are looking for land to graze.

“With what has happened over the weekend, we are expecting to see meaningful progress in the discussion around peace when it comes to allocation of resources, basically land.

“We also appreciate the proactiveness of the state governor who heeded our call to take the issue of insecurity seriously and provision of relief materials to those displaced.”