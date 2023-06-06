Residents lament as water scarcity hits Bauchi

Residents of Bauchi have decried the lack of water supply within the metropolis, saying it has caused them untold hardship.

Some of the residents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Bauchi, said there had not been a water supply within the metropolis in the last two weeks.

A resident, Mr Emma Alex, expressed concern about the water scarcity, saying the situation could result in an outbreak of epidemics if something was not done urgently by the state.

According to him, lack of potable water can also have a telling effect on the health of the children.

Mrs Aisha Mohammmed, a resident of Wuntin Dada on the outskirts of the Bauchi metropolis, said that the situation had forced people to depend mostly on those selling water through tankers, popularly called ‘mai ruwa’.

This, she said, had resulted in an increase in the price of water by the ‘mai ruwa’.

According to her, a 20-litre keg of water now costs N400 as against N200 they used to buy it.

“We are finding it difficult to have access to good water. We are experiencing serious water shortage,” she said, pleading with the government to intervene and salvage the situation.

Mustapha Isa, a resident of Dutsen Tanshi, said those living in the area had been experiencing water shortage since May without prior notice from the authority.

Another resident, Rayyanu Wahu, of Durumi Biyu, Nassarawa Jahun, said that for ten days running, there had not been a water supply, saying that the situation required urgent government attention.

The situation was the same in Tashar Gulmammu Jahun, as a resident, Lukman Adamu, said that water supply to the area had ceased for the past nine days.

A resident of Zannuwa Primary School in Yakubu Wanka area of the metropolis, Malam Ahmad Musa, described the situation as ‘horrible’, calling on the state government to come to their aid.

In his reaction, the Managing Director of the State Urban Water and Sewerage Corporation (BSUWSC), Mr Aminu Gital, attributed the situation to lack of power supply from the electricity distribution company serving the state.

Gital said that the corporation was currently finding ways of resolving the water scarcity with relevant authorities, calling on the citizens to be patient, as water would soon be available within the metropolis.

He, however, urged the residents to always pay their water bills directly to the corporation or its accredited agents in their respective areas to enable it to serve them better.