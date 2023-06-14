Reps write Tinubu, Akpabio, Akume on Abbas, Kalu’s assumption of office as speaker, deputy

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives Wednesday wrote to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the senate president, Godswill Akpabio and the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, notifying them of the inauguration of the 10th House.

Also conveyed was the assumption of office of the speaker of the House, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and his deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

Abbas made the announcement during the plenary session, asking the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria to formally write to the relevant offices.

He said: “To the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria: That a message be conveyed to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria informing that Body, that the House had assembled on Tuesday 13 June, 2023 with quorum formed, and that Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, representing Zaria, Federal Constituency of Kaduna State was elected the Speaker of the House of Representatives;

“That a message be conveyed to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria informing that Body, that the House had assembled on Tuesday 13 June, 2023 with quorum formed, and that Hon. Kalu

Benjamin Okeize representing Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State was elected the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“To the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria: That the Clerk to the National Assembly do notify the President, Commander-in-Chief of the

Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; that the House had assembled on Tuesday 13 June, 2023 with quorum formed, and that Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, representing Zaira Federal Constituency of Kaduna State was elected the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“That the Clerk to the National Assembly do notify the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the House had assembled on Tuesday 13 June, 2023 with quorum formed and that Hon. Kalu Benjamin Okieze representing Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State was elected the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“That the Clerk to the National Assembly do advise the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to inform the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal

Republic of Nigeria that the House had assembled, Quorum formed and is ready to receive any message he may wish to transmit”, Abbas said.