Reps urge FG to tackle erosion menace nationwide

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Thursday, urged the federal government to as a matter of urgency evolved urgent measures to control gully erosion in Imo, Akwa Ibom and 34 other states across the federation.

The resolution followed the consideration of the separate motions on the need to “Control Gully Erosion in Nkwor-Mmiri and Isunjaba in Nkwerre/Nwangele/Njaba Federal Constituency of Imo State and Ikot Ekang – Obiobom Bridge in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State,” sponsored at the plenary by Hon. Ugonna Ozurigbo and Hon. Clement Jimbo.

In the motions, the lawmakers noted the negative impacts of gully erosions, saying it had led to loss of farmlands and basic sources of livelihoods, loss of properties and lives.

According to the lawmakers, the menace had also disconnected and separated families and neighbouring villages amongst others challenges it posed.

The lawmakers also noted that the inhabitants of the affected communities cannot access the markets and cities to sale or exchange their farm produce for other economic items.

Adopting the motions, the House urged the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs through Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to complete the reconstruction of Ikot Ekang, Obiobom Bridge and others to prevent total disconnections from the communities.

The House also urged the Federal Ministry of Environment and other relevant agencies to remedy the menace of gully erosion Nationwide.

They mandated the Committees on Environment and NDDC, when constituted, to investigate the immediate and remote causes of gully erosion and urged the Ecological Fund Office under the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to immediately commence the control of gully erosions.

In a related development, the House also adopted a motion by Hon. Eze Nwachukwu Eze which urged the federal government to intervene in the persistent community clashes involving the residents of Ngbo in Ohaukwu, Ebonyi State and Agila in Igumale, Local Government Areas of Benue State.

The House also urged Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to provide remedial measures to the roads leading to the two communities to serve as a clear developmental impetus and access in the interest of the majority of the Nigerian people, pending the 2024 budget estimates.

The National Boundary Commission was also urged to conclude the ongoing boundary adjustment between the two states to help bring the crisis to an end and to forestall further reoccurrence.