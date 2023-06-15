Reps to investigate over $9bn revenue loss to gas flaring

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Thursday, constituted an adhoc committee to investigate an alleged sum of $9.05 billion revenue loss from gas flaring in the last one decade.

The House noted that the money lost would have offset 23.62% of the country’s total foreign debt of $38.32 billion.

To this end, the House urged the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA to within 2 weeks provide it with specified information on companies

involved in flaring to include amount flared and penalty cost in the last decade for both local and international oil companies (IOCs) so that outstanding debts would be fully recovered.

The House also urged key and relevant government agencies of the petroleum sector, the Ministry of Environment, the under the Ministry of Power respectively to avoid working in silos and strengthen synergy to produce a practical and unified multi-level governance and policy coherence analysis that will stem gas flaring, protect the environment and boost energy supply.

The resolutions came on the heels of a motion titled “Need to Address the Lingering Issue of Gas Flaring by Oil and Gas Companies” moved at the plenary by Hon Ahmed Mohammed Munir.

Presenting the motion, Munir noted that Nigeria was blessed with vast oil and natural gas resources and due to inadequate management of resources most of the natural gas was flared.

He said: “A report on National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA, which states that in

2022, Nigeria flared 216.5 billion standard cubic feet of gas in about eleven months despite its commitment in November 2021 to reach net zero by 2060.

“The report states that 12 million tonnes of CO2 were emitted into the atmosphere, thus contributing to global warming while useful natural gas valued at $0.79 billion was burned by the Nigerian oil and gas industry equivalent to the value of $450 million, many of which were said not to be collected.

“In 2022, 22,500 Gigawatts hours of potential power generation went to waste, equivalent to the annual electricity use of 511 million Nigerian citizens.

“In 2021, an estimated $761.19 million was lost to gas flaring, a total of N316.5 billion monetary value would have accrued to the government if it had captured this volume and repurposed it.

“This sum would have helped the country provide basic amenities, as stated in the 2022 fiscal budget. The amount would have financed the total expenditure for Primary Health Centres (PHCs), rural electrification projects, and the maintenance of all road and bridge projects by the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA). These have a collective figure of N227.13 billion. A breakdown shows that N24.4 billion was budgeted for PHCs, N113.96 billion for rural electrification, and N88.76 billion for FERMA.

“In 2023 the trend continues as 150billion Naira value of gas was flared within the month of January to April 2023. In the last decade, approximately $9.05 billion has been lost to gas flaring. This money would have offset 23.62% of the country’s total foreign debt of $38.32 billion.

“In addition to wasting a valuable source of energy, flaring has a negative impact on human health, Climate and the environment”.

Adopting the motion, the Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas named the motion mover, Munir the ad-hoc committee with 14 other lawmakers as members.

The committee was given 6 weeks to conclude the investigation and report back for further legislative action.