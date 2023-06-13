Reps’ Speakership: Three-horse race as voting begins

…Abbas, Wase, Jaji slug it out

…House adopts open balloting

…Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Borno lawmakers voted

…Wase, Jaji yet to get one vote respectively as Abass leads

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Voting has commenced in earnest for the Speakership position of the House of Representatives.

It’s a 3 horse race with the APC preferred candidate for the office, Hon. Tajudeen Abass, the immediate past deputy speaker of the House, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase and Hon. Aminu Jaji on the ballot.

The House adopted open ballot system where members easily mention to the electoral officer and the deputy clerk to the National Assembly, Barr. Kamura Ogunlana the candidate of their choice by voice.

It’s done on a state-by-state basis and on alphabetical order.

So far, Abia, Adamawa, Anambra Akwa Ibom and Benue have all voted.

Incidentally, Abbas is leading as Wase and Jaji were yet to get one vote.

A former contender of the speakership position, Hon. Aliyu Betara from Borno State who was a member of the G7 also voted for Abbas.

The exercise is still ongoing.