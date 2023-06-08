Reps Southeast caucus adopts Abbas, Kalu for speaker, deputy

…35 out of 43 sign endorsement document

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Southeast Caucus of the 10th House of Representatives has adopted Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu for Speaker and Deputy Speaker for the incoming 10th House.

The adoption was made public during a meeting of the caucus held in Abuja on Thursday night.

A statement from Tajudeen Ben Kalu (TBK) campaign office stated that a total of 35 out of 43 members of the caucus signed the endorsement list.

The Southeast comprises Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states.

The leader of the caucus, Hon. Igariwey Iduma Enwo, who made the announcement during the meeting with Abbas, Kalu and their team, said the endorsement list is an ongoing one.

He noted that the remaining eight members of the caucus who were not in Abuja at the time of the endorsement would sign the document when they return.

Speaking at the meeting, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas hailed the Southeast caucus for the bold step in adopting his candidature and that of Kalu.

He said if elected, he would hold the position in trust for all the members, noting that he would treat members from all parts of the country equally and equitably.

Kalu who is from Abia State thanked his colleagues from the Southeast for the endorsement, assuring he will work harmoniously with Abbas if elected for the good of Nigeria.