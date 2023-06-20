Reps member worries over increasing ‘mkpuru mmiri’ induced madnesses in Ogoniland

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

RIVERS state member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dumnamene Dekor, has expressed concern over increasing cases of insanity from intake of “Mkpuru mini” and other hard drugs abuse in Ogoniland.

Dekor at the second year anniversary of the Chairman, Gokana Local Government, Confidence Deko, revealed that concerned stakeholders were working on proactive measures to arrest the menace.

The federal lawmaker said, “We will go after those who sell the drugs and those who bring them in because if you don’t bring it in, our people will not even sell it. If we don’t sell, nobody will use it. So, we are going to go after them. declared.

“If we do that, insanity will drop. The Ogoni man is naturally a responsible man. Drug abuse is what is majorly bringing madness into our society today. Let us remove everything drugs from our society so all things that come with drugs will not affect us”

He charged Ogoni youths to embrace drug-free lifestyle to gain better chances at achievding their life goals and build prosperous future for selves and their communities.