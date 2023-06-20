Reps deputy speaker, Kalu hails Tinubu over Ogalla’s appointment

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the appointment of Rear Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla as Chief of Naval Staff.



Kalu noted that the appointment touched on the diversity of the country, stressing President was determined to lead an inclusive government and promote national cohesion.



The deputy speaker also expressed gratitude to the for his proactiveness in appointing capable hands to many key areas of the new administration so far.

While commending Tinubu for finding Ogalla, an Enugu indigene worthy of the esteemed position, the Deputy Speaker who is also from the Southeast expressed his confidence in the competence and capacity of the new naval helmsman to deliver.



Kalu further urged the region to support the current administration as their interests were well secured by the president.