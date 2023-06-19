Report reveals UK schools teach pupils masturbation, anal s3x

Elementary school kids run from camera in school corridor

Agency Report

A report by the Daily Mail UK has revealed that elementary school lesson plans in the United Kingdom have raised concerns as they involve inappropriate content being taught to schoolchildren.

These materials include information about anal sex, orgasms, and masturbation, which are introduced to children before they have reached puberty.

The secretive nature of these lessons has come to light, revealing that some teachers are presenting scientifically false claims about biological sex. They promote the idea that gender is fluid and perpetuate the narrative that individuals can be born in the wrong body.

According to the report, this issue has surfaced amid the NHS facing potential legal action from around 1,000 families who allege that their children were hastily prescribed life-altering puberty blockers by the Tavistock Centre.

The UK media platform’s investigation has uncovered explicit teaching materials, including a sex manual for pre-teens, being used in classrooms across the UK.

These concerns arise following a mother’s unsuccessful attempt to gain access to the content of her 15-year-old daughter’s Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) classes, which have been compulsory for the past three years. Despite the court ruling against Clare Page, MailOnline has discovered several questionable teaching resources already available online.

Some activist teachers have been distributing colouring books, word searches, and cartoons to young boys and girls, apparently driven by their misguided mission to sexualize children under the guise of inclusivity.

Since September 2020, primary schools have been required to provide Relationships Education, while secondary schools must offer mandatory RSE. This sudden change has left many educators searching for guidance, which some charities have attempted to provide.

However, it has been revealed that certain charities harbour unconventional views on biological sex and share materials on their websites that reference underage sexual activities.

It uncovered concerning the information regarding the content being taught to children, revealing that some of them are being exposed to highly explicit topics. These include the teaching that babies from birth to the age of one can experience pleasurable sensations by touching their genitals.

Additionally, 12-year-old girls are given instructions on how to achieve orgasm through various methods of self-stimulation, such as pinching or stroking the clitoris. Shockingly, children are even assigned “masturbation” as homework from a resource used prior to the compulsory implementation of Relationships and Sex Education (RSE).

Furthermore, children are being informed that girls as young as 12 can derive sexual pleasure from anal, vaginal, and oral sex. They are taught that it is normal to experience sexual urges and engage in masturbation even before reaching puberty. Disturbingly, they are also being told that it is normal for prepubescent children to feel sexual attraction towards anyone.

In addition to these explicit topics, children are being taught that gender is distinct from biological sex and is a fundamental aspect of one’s identity. They are instructed that individuals can change their sex from male to female, and that some people identify as “non-binary,” existing outside the categories of male and female. Astonishingly, children are even taught that individuals with the male Y chromosome can be considered women.

Leading charities, including the Sex Education Forum (SEF), Coram Life Education, and Brook, are involved in creating lesson plans for schools, conducting PSHE workshops, and guiding teachers to educational resources. Coram Life Education supports a vast number of teachers, reaching over 600,000 pupils annually through their PSHE education initiatives. SEF proudly states on its website that it has a significant history of influencing policy.

While some teachers and educators argue that Relationships and Sex Education are vital subjects for children to learn, the explicit and questionable nature of the content being taught raises serious concerns about the appropriateness and impact of these lessons.