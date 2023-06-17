Replicate NNPP’s vision in Imo, Kwankwaso tasks Odunze

Kwankwaso

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

FORMER governor of Kano State Rabiu Kwankwaso, has tasked the Imo gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Ben Odunze, to uphold the vision of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, ahead of the state’s governorship election.

Kwankwaso noted that the vision of the party is crested on a new Nigeria and should be hugely replicated in Imo state when he emerges the governor of his state.

Kwankwaso made the call when Odunze paid him a courtesy call.

The Gubernatorial candidate was led to the meeting by the Deputy National chairman of the party, Prince Nweze Onu, who also used the occasion to formally introduce him to the National leader as the party’s candidate on qualifying as the candidate of the party.

The elated National leader of NNPP congratulated Hon. Odunze for emerging as the candidate of the party and assured him of his unflinching support

Responding, the candidate hailed the National leader of the party for his unassuming leadership and efforts in consolidating the party and promised to make him and the members of the party proud in the election.

Hon. Odunze expressed confidence that he would emerge victorious in the poll stressing he has no baggage and thousands of youths in the state are canvassing support for his candidacy.

“My records and achievements are a standing political mileage to harvest”, he said.

Vanguard reports that Hon. Odunze had yesterday in the National headquarters of the party received both his certificate of clearance and certificate of return.