Repair of old refineries remedy to subsidy removal – Nebuwa

The National President of Heavy Duty Truck Drivers Association,Mr Uche Nebuwa, says there will be no remedy to the hike in pump price of fuel caused by subsidy removal unless old refineries are repaired.

Nebuwa stated this during the inauguration of Uzoeghelu General Motor Park, at Ugwu Nwasike/Nkwo Market, along Old Onitsha-Enugu road, Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra, on Thursday.



He described the hike as a big problem to them in the transportation industry and the society at large.

According to him, “fuel hike is a very big problem to us transporters; President Bola Tinubu would have consulted us before the removal of the fuel subsidy.



“No palliatives will solve this issue of hike in fuel pump price except the old refineries are repaired.

“The alleged distribution of solar lights as palliatives would not have any positive effect on Nigerians, rather it will worsen the situation.



“They just introduced that to calm frayed nerves for now but it will not work as every body is crying and it has also caused more harm than good to the present socio-political and economic quagmire that we are trying to set ourselves free from,” he said.



Commenting on the inauguration of the park, he said it was part of the state government resolve to create decorum on the road.

He warned that no touts were tolerated in the park as it was meant for travellers within and outside the State.

Mr Augustine Udeozor, the Zonal Chairman, Southeast National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), said the hike in fuel had become a general disease that should be removed from top.

“It is a general disease that can only be cured by the Federal Government, because the masses are suffering.



“Something should be done immediately to alleviate the suffering imposed on us in the name of making effort to rectify the socio-economic and political quagmire.



“So the inauguration of the park is not the issue but what one is capable of doing, how many vehicles you brought, how many passengers you attracted,” he said.



Earlier, Mr Obiegbu ikeobi, the Chaiŕman, Njikoka Local Government Area Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, said with the inauguration of the massive park, business would start fully on Friday