Rep member worries over state of bridge that caused 11 deaths

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE member representing Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives, Hon Dennis Idahosa has raised the alarm over imminent danger on the Ovia River Bridge if the defects on the busy Benin-Ore highway bridge are not urgently addressed.

Eleven people died and eight others injured in an accident that occured on the bridge on Thursday.

Idahosa recalled the efforts he made in the past to address the issues surrounding the Ovia River Bridge.

According to him “My motion for the rehabilitation of the failed portion of the bridge was crucial in ensuring the safety of commuters.

“However, it is disheartening to hear that it was the defect on the bridge that led this unfortunate incident,” he stated.

Idahosa said that he was deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident that occurred in the early hours of Thursday that resulted in the loss of many precious lives.

He said “On behalf of the people of Ovia Federal Constituency, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims during this time of immense grief and sorrow.

“It is essential to identify the factors that led to this devastating incident to prevent any future reoccurrence.

“The safety and well-being of my constituents is a top priority, and all necessary measures to ensure the integrity and reliability of our infrastructure must be taken.

“In light of this unfortunate event, I want to assure the families that I share in their moments of grief and that my thoughts and prayers are with them in this difficult time.

“Once again, I extend my deepest condolences to the affected families and pray that they find the strength and courage to overcome this unimaginable loss. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace.”