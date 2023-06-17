Releasing Nnamdi Kanu is rewarding criminality, murder of innocent people – Asari Dokubo

A Niger Delta leader, Asari Dokubo, has asked President Bola Tinubu not to release the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Dokubo disclosed this while addressing journalists after meeting with President Tinubu at Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

Niger Delta leader, who noted that releasing Kanu means rewarding criminality and gruesome murder of innocent people, said Kanu should face the law.

Recall that since Kanu’s re-arrest in 2021, the embattled IPOB leader has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), standing trial for terrorism.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had granted him bail in 2017 but he flouted the bail conditions and subsequently fled the country, and was thereafter re-arrested.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari had resisted pressure to release Kanu, but with the entry of a new government, there have been calls for the IPOB leader’s release.

Speaking on Kanu’s detention, Dokubo said, “Releasing Nnamdi Kanu is rewarding criminality and rewarding gruesome murder of innocent people,” he said at the. “He should face the law for the actions and instigations he has carried out.

“On security, I want to clearly say that there are full-scale wars going on in different parts of this country. In the South East, the IPOB/ESN is waging a full-scale war against the government of this country and many local governments, many communities are deserted, schools are closed, and hospitals are closed,” he added.