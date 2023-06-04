Reason I strive for excellence – Music producer, Edward Sunday

By Ayo Onikoyi

With hundreds of studios within and outside Nigeria ‘under his belt’, music production sensation, Dr. Edward Sunday, has listed factors that drive him to strive for excellent production in his field.

Speaking with Potpourri, Edward, who’s called Nigeria’s one-stop shop, for music, media and sound versatility; said his diligence to duty, result-driven character, self-motivation as well as key interests in perfection and paying undivided attention to details, is apparently what had given him an edge above his contemporaries when it has to do with service delivery in reputable organizations.

According to him, “Some of the companies who hired me because of my ‘proclivity’ for excellent ‘output’ include consultancy services, production management services, sound installation services etc like: Project Fame West Africa, GT Bank (activation), Multichoice Nigeria (Gotv Lunch), This Present House (TPH), Streams of Joy (NSPPD), The Water Brook (TWB), The Elevation Church, Covenant Nation, Sound and Pro Light seminar Dubai just to mention a few.

He has also served as project consultant/manager to several events and reputable organizations like: The presidential retreat, You Win programme with the President and Finance Minister, presidential award featuring Tu Face, P Square, MI, and several others, faith tabernacle Abuja , Etisalat campus tour (16 states) etc. He has also lent his intellectual acumen to being one of the judges in several music reality shows notable amongst which is the popular Nigerian Idol.

It is also worthy of note that Edward Sunday production and engineering prowess has earned him a place either as sound engineer, mixing and mastering engineer, multi track recordist, As well as producer in several high profiled music concerts such as: The Experience Lagos, Fearless Concert Tim Godfrey, Nathaniel Bassey Live Recording, Tems in Concert Abuja, Sinach Live in Concert Lagos, Gospel Groove, Beejaysax Live in Concert, Rccg Festival of Life Dubai, Enthrone Concert South Africa and Pastor Kunle Ajayi’s 30 years on stage concert etc.

He has also worked in collaboration with notable local and international music artists, either as producer, sound engineer, mixing and mastering engineer or multi-track recordist, Some of these artists Include: Israel Houghton, Kirk Franklin, Travis Greene, Marvin Sapp, Todd Dulaney, Don Moen, Phil Thompson, JJ. Hairston, Tim Bowman, Micah Stampley, Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, Tems Baby, Show Dem Camp, Mercy Chinwo, Patoranking, Tuface, Guc, Judikay, Chidinma, Esther Orji, Chioma Jesus, Dunsin Oyekan, Moses Bliss, Sammy Okoposo, Okopi Peterson, Ccioma, Gbenga Adenuga, Big Bolaji, Beejaysax, Laolu Gbenjo and Nosa etc.

Little wonder that in October 2013 He was given an award of excellence by Broadnet Concept. This was followed two years later in December 2015 by another Award of Excellence presented to him by the Student Union Government (SUG) of Obafemi Awolowo University as well as Entertainment Personality of The Year CSR Nigeria.

In 2016 Edward Sunday Bagged the Producer of The Year Award by Africa Gospel Music Association. In June 2017 he was presented with another Award for His Contribution To The Success of Make Music Lagos by Showgear Limited.

Other honours and awards credited to Dr. Edward Sunday includes award of honour (Most Supportive Sound Engineering Firm) by Raelad Entertainment, Gospel Icon by Annual Gospel Music Awards and Leading Modelin Sound Production by Applause Achievers Award.