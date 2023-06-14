Real Madrid complete signing of Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

The Spanish club disclosed this in a statement via its website on Wednesday morning.

The statement read, “Real Madrid C. F. and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Jude Bellingham, who will be contracted to our club for the next six seasons.

“Jude Bellingham will be unveiled as a new Real Madrid player tomorrow, Thursday 15 June, at 12:00 noon at Real Madrid City.

“Following this, Jude Bellingham will speak to the media.”

Bellingham was a sensation at Dortmund, earning a call-up to the England national team and going on to play starring role at the 2023 Qatar World Cup.