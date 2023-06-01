Real estate, guru, Ayanfeoluwa Goodness, hosts entrepreneurship conference in Lagos

Ayanfeoluwa Goodness

In what promises to be a premier gathering of Nigeria’s top experts, investors, business owners and entrepreneurs, Ayanfeoluwa Goodness, the Chief Executive Officer of Landvenir Properties, will host an exclusive conference that “will redefine the entrepreneurial landscape in Nigeria”.

This premier event, according to a statement by Landvenir Properties, will hold at Eko Hotels in July 2023.

“The conference, which will redefine the entrepreneurial landscape in Nigeria, will bring together the nation’s most accomplished experts, investors, business owners, and entrepreneurs for a transformative gathering like no other,” the statement noted.

It added that the confab, titled ‘How to Build a Million Dollar Company/Business in Nigeria,’ was carefully curated to provide participants with unrivalled opportunities to gain invaluable insights, forge strategic connections, and unlock the secrets of building thriving enterprises in the dynamic Nigerian market.

According to Ayanfeoluwa Goodness, renowned thought leaders and industry experts have been handpicked to deliver compelling keynote presentations, engaging panel discussions, and interactive workshops.

He said: “Drawing from their extensive experience and diverse backgrounds, these distinguished speakers will cover a wide range of topics critical to entrepreneurial success, including technological advancements, finance, marketing, innovation and investment strategies.

“Participants can expect a meticulously curated programme that combines thought-provoking sessions, real-world case studies, and interactive networking opportunities.

“The conference will foster an environment where knowledge is shared, connections are forged, and collaborations are nurtured, setting the stage for groundbreaking partnerships and transformative business ventures.

“Eko Hotel, known for its opulence and state-of-the-art facilities, provides the perfect backdrop for this exclusive event, and our site has more information on this seminal event.

“Attendees will bask in an atmosphere of sophistication and luxury while engaging in meaningful conversations with like-minded individuals who are at the forefront of Nigeria’s business landscape.

“In addition to the enriching content and unparalleled networking opportunities, participants will be treated to world-class amenities, including gourmet dining experiences, luxurious accommodations, and exclusive incentives designed to enhance their overall conference experience.

“Registration for this prestigious conference is now open, and early booking is strongly encouraged due to limited availability.

“Secure your place among Nigeria’s elite entrepreneurs, visionary investors, and successful business owners by reserving your spot today.”