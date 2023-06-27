REA activates 200KWp mini-grid to power to 700 homes, businesses

By Obas Esiedesa

As part of effort by the Federal Government to reduce the cost of energy following the removal of petrol subsidies, the Rural Electrification Agency, REA, has activated a 200 Kilo Watt peak (KWp) mini-grid in Danchitagi Community, Lavun LGA in Niger State that supplies power to over 700 homes and businesses.

The mini-grid which was deployed under the Performance-Based Grant (PBG) program of the Solar Hybrid Mini Grid component of the Nigeria Electrification Project, with funding from the World Bank, is a 200 kWp system with 450 kWh of Li-ion battery storage.

Speaking during the inspection of the project at the weekend, the Managing Director of REA, Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad who described the farming community as under-served, said the residents have been cut-off from the national grid for a long time.

Engr. Ahmad noted that with the system beneficiaries would rely less on petrol powered generators which has become expensive following subsidy removal.

He stressed that the agency will continue its accelerated deployment of impactful energy access projects while maintaining standardized implementation.

Engr. Ahmad emphasized the importance of placing people at the center of energy access programs and initiatives, adding that “REA’s mini-grids continue to catalyze productive use of energy, driving socioeconomic development”.

According to him, “while government provided the grant, PowerGen brought in their technical expertise to develop the mini-grid. The visit to the site and from the feedback we are getting, most people in this community rely on generators.

“With this mini-grid, the people in the community will buy less fuel and what this means is that with the subsidy removal, this will serve as palliative to help them cushion the effect of the removal.

“The kind of impact seen here is clear that there is productive use of the power system as we have seen a rice mill, a barber shop, a cold room and other households connected to the mini-grid”.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to journalists commended the Federal Government for setting up the mini-grid system, saying it has improved their socio-economic wellbeing.

Mr. Jibrin Giwa, a rice miller, noted that the supply from the system has significantly reduced the cost of powering the milling machine.

“We have supply all through the day and night, and I can work whenever I want. The cost has reduced which means for my customers too they pay less to have their rice milled”.

On his part, Mallam Mahmoud Mohammed, a tailor, said: “I am personally happy with the electricity as it has improved my business, especially during this Eid season. I now work overnight using this electricity to make clothes for customers, and in return, I make more money”.