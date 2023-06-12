Rape: ‘I didn’t penetrate her, only put my manhood on her lap’ – Teenager

Operatives of the Edo Police Command have arrested a 16-year-old boy, Nathaniel Ogenowchukwu, for allegedly defiling a two years old minor in the state.

The suspect on June 7, reportedly lured the minor into his room and defiled her.

The spokesperson of the Edo Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect committed the offence in the Egba community in Uhunwonde Local Government Area of the state.

Nwabuzor said the police received a report that Ogenowchukwu had defiled the two-year-old baby.

According to him, an investigation on the matter is ongoing under the gender unit of the criminal investigation department.

The police spokesman assured the public that as soon as the investigation is completed, the suspect would be charged in court.

However, in an interview, Ogenowchukwu said he didn’t know what came over him.

“The two-year-old always comes to meet my sister, she came on this day and I took her to go back home that my sister is not around but she refused to go.

“So, I then carry her and put her on the bed and pull her nicker halfway down. But, I did not sleep with her.

” I did not penetrate her, I only put my penis in between her lap.

“I didn’t know what came over me, because I have not done this before” he regretted.