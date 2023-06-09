Ramsey Nouah, veteran photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi light up whisky launch

Ace actor and producer, Ramsey Nouah; veteran photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, and actress and content creator, Temitope Olowoniyan, were star guests at the launch of the Macallan M whisky collection.

At the event, the Influential Ramsey Nouah, a legend in the world of African cinema, who has won the hearts of millions with his exceptional talent and captivating performances, glowed.

He was on dark blue velvet blazer, a simple white dress shirt, striped tie and khaki brown pants.

Also, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, a renowned Nigerian photographer, has received accolades for his accomplishments in the world of photography.

With his artistic vision and creative mastery, he has established himself as a leading figure in the industry.

At the event, Amadi-Obi, always with his trusted camera, opted for a monochrome look with a pair of black tailored trousers and shirt at the event.

Just as Ramsey Nouah leaves us captivated with his elegant style, Kelechi Amadi-Obi leaves us in awe of his artistic brilliance.

Also at the star-studded event were over 40 affluent Nigerians who joined in pairing the finest whisky with a three-course feast.

Below are more images from the event: