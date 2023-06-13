Quality education key to conquering labour market, young Nigerians told

Books

By Dickson Omobola

An educational platform, Aitah’s Golden Arrow, has promised to ensure that the spirit of learning is activated in young Nigerians, saying quality education has become a necessity due to the competitiveness of the labour market.

Disclosing this during the announcement of its quiz competition, which holds today at Festus Iyayi Hall, University of Benin, Ugbowo campus, Benin City, the organisation said the aim of the competition is to promote education, award excellence and give financial aid to students to fund their educational needs.

According to a statement by Itoro Lawrence, the platform said with the competition’s first edition in 2022, it has laid down a benchmark with a record turnout of 27 secondary schools and competitive responses from participants.

Lawrence said: “Based on the overwhelming feedback received and with our team’s tireless efforts, we aim to bring forth an even more engaging event that will test the knowledge of the participants thoroughly.

“We have made significant improvements in terms of the quality and diversity of questions and we have introduced tools that will enhance the smooth registration of schools. This year, we are working with more brands that are intentional about education. Our team has put in an immense effort to bring a challenging yet fun-filled quiz that would keep one’s knowledge quest alive.”

The statement also added that the quiz format will be pen and paper-based while there will also be multiple-choice format.

Noting that participation is open to no less than 60 schools in Edo State while the second stage will take the format of an oral quiz competition and winners would be announced.

Lawrence added: “The event promises attractive prize money for the winners, teachers, and schools and recognition for their achievements. The participants can expect questions from diverse categories such as science, governance, health, economics, and current affairs among many others, and these questions will follow the SS2 curriculum.

“We have raised the bar of quality and continuity when it comes to quiz competition and we are not going below the standard. We remain focused on awarding academic excellence every year and support students, schools and teachers with financial aids to solve their educational needs. We are ready again to deliver a transparent ,rewarding and exceptional quiz competition.”

Aitah’s Golden Arrow quiz competition is in the forefront of quiz organising. It hosts a wide range of quiz events that cater to diverse age groups through responses received from the audience. The aim is to promote education, award excellence and give financial aid through this competition to students to find their educational needs.

This year, Aitah’s Golden Arrow unveils The Workplace Series, a public relations and communications company and Nice Tins Collections, a luxury clothing brand as partners. These brands were said to have interest in supporting the goal of ensuring that the spirit of learning is activated in these young minds and are using this competition to amplify their voices for quality education in Nigeria.