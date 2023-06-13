Quality, affordability give us edge in the cable market — Coleman

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Coleman Wires and Cables has said that it is able to overcome the challenges of substandard and adulterated cables in the market due to quality and affordable pricing, while promising to work with all the agencies of the government to solve the problem.

Managing Director of the company, Mr. George Onafowokan, said these at the 2023 Distributors Forum, urging the Bola Tinubu led administration to focus on the challenges confronting the economy, especially the manufacturing sector.

He stated: “The new administration has many challenges to put the economy in the right perspective, especially in the manufacturing sector taking advantage of the sector to create jobs. It must look at foreign exchange and availability of foreign exchange to the manufacturers, if this is done, it would create stability for the market”.

On the challenges of the cable industry, he said, “We have issues of substandard cables in the market and adulteration, but the availability of Coleman Wires with quality and affordable price gave us edge.

“We would continue to work with all the agencies of the government to solve this problem.”

On the distributors’ forum, he explained that it helps the company to get market feedback and acknowledge the impact of distributors, encourage them, and appreciate them for their performances.

Distributors with excellent performance were gifted with Truck; Toyota Hilux; Television sets; among others.