Pyrates donate blood to FMC in Lagos

The National Association of Seadogs (NAS), Pyrates Confraternity, and Zanas Deck(Lagos Mainland chapter) have donated blood to the blood bank of the Federal Medical Center, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.



The bi-annual medical intervention exercise is an initiative under the NAS Medical Mission aimed at intervening in the critical areas of need in the medical sector.



The event which held last Monday in commemoration of World Blood Donation Day attracted over 30 Pyrates, some of whom came with their wives, sons, daughters as well as colleagues to further deepen the intervention.

The Capoon of NAS, Zanas Deck, Mr. Nnamdi Agulonu, who led other members to the blood donation exercise, said the association has always heeded the call to save lives.



According to him, this is another one in the series of blood donation exercise that the organization would be carrying out.



He disclosed that the blood donation intervention is organized in fulfillment of one of the four Compass Points of the Pyrates Confraternity which is-For Humanistic ideals.



Agulonu explained that the association picked FMC, Ebute Metta this quarter as a result of the blood bank gap experienced by the facility users.



He reiterated that the association had previously donated blood to the 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Yaba, and National Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi Lagos.

“We have identified this societal gap and are prepared to contribute to humanity’s upliftment by making sure that every six months we will have our members donate blood within its immediate locality,” Agulonu said.

Responding, an elated Chief Medical Director FMC, Ebute-Metta, Dr. Dada Adedemola, represented by the Director of Medical Laboratory Services, Mr. Victor Ojedapo, commended members of the Zanas Deck for the kind gesture and reminded Nigerians of the need to donate blood for indigent members of the public.

Adedemola listed the importance of blood donation to include; boosting the production of new blood cells, lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease, prevent excess body iron, benefits from simple health screening and self-pride of saving lives amongst others too numerous to mention.

He equally noted that blood donors assist patients of all ages, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and cancer patients.

He, however, urged other public-spirited organisations to emulate NAS and donate blood to the hospital.

In her vote of thanks and certificate issuance, the Head of Medical Social Welfare, Mrs Harman Rachael Osariemen, encouraged the association members to always stop by the hospital whenever the need arises.