Putin vows to crush Wagner Group chief over ‘armed mutiny’

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to crush rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin over what what he described as an armed mutiny.

Putin’s threat comes after the mercenary chief, on Saturday, said he had taken control of a southern city as part of an attempt to oust the military leadership.

The Russian military contractor Wagner Group also claimed his forces have taken control of Rostov-on-Don region including the city’s airport.

But, President Putin called any unrest a “deadly threat” and warned of severe consequences.

According to reports, the Wagner Groups fighters have continued to advance in parts of Russia.

Meanwhile, the head of Wager Group has claimed to have toppled a Russian army helicopter as well.

Tensions heightened between Wagner Group Chief and Russian Defense Minister after Yevgeny Prigozhin accused Russia of treason and falsehood, saying that the Russian military leadership had killed 2,000 of its fighters.

Following the accusations, the Russian defense ministry in a statement said that Wagner’s claims are untrue and accused the head of the military group of prompting “armed rebellion and fueling civil war.”

Wagner Group led by Prigozhin played a decisive role in capturing Bakhmut city in eastern Ukraine and has warned of growing tensions and revolution in Russia.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have reported tight security in Moscow the capital of Russia.

In his speech, President Putin called Wager Group Chief’s actions “treason,” adding any unrest in Russia is a deadly threat, and Moscow will react seriously. Putin further added that Wagner’s armed rebellion has stabbed Russian people.