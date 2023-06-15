Public officers should learn not to abuse office – Human rights lawyer Olajengbesi

EFCC boss, Bawa

Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi says public officers should learn from the suspension of AbdulRasheed Bawa as the Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and not abuse office.

The civil rights lawyer and Senior Partner of Abuja-based law firm, Law Corridor alleged that the EFCC two years under 43-year-old Bawa grossly, violatd fundamental human rights through reckless midnight raids on homes and hotel rooms of innocent citizens.

Olajengbesi’s statement comes hours after President Bola Tinubu suspended Bawa and ordered the immediate probe of the anti-graft Czar over alleged abuse of office.

“The Gestapo style of EFCC operatives and their high-handedness under Bawa was unprecedented and crudely undemocratic, leading to loss of lives of innocent Nigerians and sheer embarrassment of many who were falsely labeled fraudster and whose residences were invaded in a commando style without search warrant.

“The brutal show of shame became a pasttime of the anti-graft commission under Bawa in flagrant contravention of Section 37 of the CFRN, 1999 (as amended) which guarantees the right to privacy of the citizens, their homes, correspondence, telephone conversations, and telegraphic communication.

“The modus operandi of the EFCC under Bawa’s two-year and four-month reign was to break into people’s homes and hotel rooms in a commando-like fashion, kill in some instances, and arrest in most cases, without any evidence after which it now begun investigation.

“Whereas the standard procedure is the other way round like EFCC’s equivalent in the United States – the Federal Bureau of Investigation which works with sufficient evidence before arresting suspected fraudsters.

“The suspension of Bawa by the President and his probe by the Department of State Services is a welcome development for all lovers of human rights and democratic tenets. There is no doubt that corruption is a monster and must be tamed but professionalism and civility in the country’s anti-graft fight are non-negotiable,” Olajengbesi said.

After allegations levelled against embattled ex-acting EFCC chair, Ibrahim Magu, and his subsequent suspension, then President Muhammadu Buhari had on February 16, 2021 named Bawa as the fourth chairman of EFCC.

The Senate swiftly confirmed Bawa’s appointment on February 24, 2021 but Bawa’s tenure was short-lived and ended ingloriously like Magu over “weighty allegations” bothering on alleged abuse of office.