PSG ‘prepare £128m bid’ for in-demand Osimhen

Osimhen

Paris Saint Germain are preparing an offer of up to £ 128 million for Napoli ace Victor Osimhen, according to the Italian press.

The French giants have identified the 24-year-old as their ‘main target’ up front and intend to propose an initial £102m-£107m plus add-ons.

It comes in spite of Napoli owner and chairman Aurelio de Laurentiis recently saying that the Italian champions had verbally agreed a two-year contract extension and they are set to meet his agent for discussions. His current deal expires in 2025.

Offers for Osimhen ‘will arrive very soon’ amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, as per Sportitalia’s Alfredo Pedulla.

Since joining from Lille for £74m three years ago, Osimhen has scored 59 goals in 101 games for Gli Azzurri and built a reputation as one of Europe’s deadliest strikers.

And his blistering form this season, has seen him rack up 31 goals in all competitions, and has made him one of the most wanted men in the transfer market.

The Nigerian stands out for his finishing ability, movement, and pace.