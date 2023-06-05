Provide good roads in states, accident will reduce, FRSC tells govs

FRSC state commander Ezekiel SonAllah and the Ondo NUJ state chairman, Prince Leke Adegbite during the visit

— Hails Akeredolu on infrastructural dev, Media

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC has asked state governors in the country to improve the provision of roads to reduce the rate of accidents in their states

Ondo state Sector Commander, Ezekiel SonAllah, said this when he played host to the executive of the state council of Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) in his office in Akure, the state capital.

SonAllah noted that the notable improvement in the provision of infrastructural facilities by the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has led to a decrease in the rate of road accidents in the state.

According to him ” Governor Akeredolu, has put in place infrastructure facilities, especially quality roads that could stand the test of time for the use of motorists and people of the state.

” I will appeal to other governors in other states to emulate Governor Akeredolu so that there would be a drastic decrease in the rate of road crashes in their states.

“I want to thank the Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his giant strides in the areas of infrastructure development.

“It is one of the reasons why we record low crashes. Our roads here in Ondo State are very good which has led to the reduction of crashes in the state.

“Since road traffic accidents are the leading cause of death by injury and the tenth-leading cause of all deaths globally, we need to shift our mindset to upgrading our infrastructure quickly.”

The Sector Commander, therefore, called for urgent attention to deplorable roads across the country, asking all appropriate authorities to give attention to road maintenance as part of measures to make Nigerian’s roads safer and prevent carnage.

“Our public enlightenment programme too is yielding positive results and we will continue to partner with your media because there is no how people will get to us without listening to your own side of the story.

“Let me specifically commend journalists in the state for giving us the maximum cooperation as regards their reportage. So we need you to help us enlighten the people and we will strengthen the relationship with NUJ in order to save lives on the highway.

“Also, we always do talk to our men on the need to be always very serious while on the roads because not all the people they meet on the roads are not criminals. Everybody should be treated with respect.”

The Chairman, Ondo State Council of NUJ, Prince Leke Adegbite, assured the Sector Commander of the unflinching support of the union to FRSC to ensure safer roads in the state.

He noted that the services of the FRSC are humanitarian, adding that the union would continue to help promote values that would make the roads safer.

Adegbite, , said the union was ready to work with the FRSC in all its programmes, particularly sensitization programmes for road users.