Protesters barricade Lafia-Makurdi highway, cause traffic gridlock

By David Odama

The lingering speakership crisis in the Nasarawa state house of assembly Thursday degenerated further as pro-Daneil Ogazi factional youths blocked the ever-busy Lafia-Makurdi highway in protest against what they described as Abdullahi Sule illegality in the assembly.

The protesters stormed one of the popular Abuja – Lafia highway in Shabu near Lafia, the state capital at about 12:45 pm, causing heavy gridlock in the process.

The protesters were seen carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Gov Sule should allow democracy to prevail”, “Stop interfering in legislators’ business Gov Sule”, “Hon Ogazi is our choice”, and “Nasarawa is not a banana republic Gov Sule” among others.

The leader of the protesters, Malam Shuaib Bala Usman said that they decided to block the highway to register their displeasure over the utterances and actions of Governor Abdullahi Sule, which they described as “unbecoming” of a “chief executive of the state who is supposed to be a father to all.”

He said: “In democracy the majority carry the vote and there is separation of power.

The governor belong to the executive arm of government and he doesn’t have any right to interfer in the affairs of the legislative arm. By coming out on a national television to back what’s obviously and illegality, he is putting the state to ridicule and his much-vaunted integrity to question.

“We are calling on him to rescind his decision and position in the interest of peace and unity of the state.

“We have 24 lawmakers in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly out of which 13 lawmakers voted in favour of Daniel Ogah Ogazi member representing Kokona East, and 10 lawmakers voted for immediate past speaker Hon. Ibrahim Balarebe Abdullahi. Unfortunately, the governor of the state displayed undemocratic attitude by recognizing 10 members out of the 13 lawmakers.

“According to law, any election conducted outside the assembly complex is null avoid. The former speaker recognized by the governor was a two-time speaker of 5th and 6th assembly; was the election that brought him to power conduct outside the assembly complex? Let the rule of law and our constitution be respected.”

Elders and leaders of the community were seen persuading the youths to discontinue their action and seek for alternative way of resolving the anomaly.

In a similar situation, aggrieved women, youths, others protesters barricade the entrance into the assembly over governor Abdullahi Sule’s interference on who becomes the new speaker of the 7th assembly.

The protesters who defiled heavy presence of the policemen at the entrance of the assembly complex, proceeded with chanting of songs and prayers asking God to intervene on the injustice being perpetrated in the state.

The spokesperson of the group Mr. James Alu leader of the Coalition for Justice comprising of over 20 group made up of people from various tribes in the state.

Mr. Alu said the group is an advocate of justice, peace and fairness for anybody irrespective of tribe religion or association.

Alu said the group was in state to ensure justice takes it right place for peace to reign.