Online property platform to hold biggest real estate fair, commences registration

PropertyFair247 the revolutionary online platform in the real estate market, is truly shaking things up in view of it forthcoming real estate fair which is scheduled to hold by the end of the year.

A statement by the firm noted that PropertyFair247, born out of a vision for transparency and trust, is a platform for real estate developers, merchants and artisans ro showcase a broad array of properties, products and services from all corners of the country.

“Our platform seamlessly connects it visitors with property developers, artisans and merchants of real estate products delivering all the necessary property details, eye-catching real estate finishing products and expertise in real estate field which are needed for achieving that real estate project,” it added.

According to Thelma Keke, Founder of PropertyFair247 and CEO of Everything Real Estate Limited, the main goal is to create a platform that will help showcase and promote the Nigeria real estate industry across the world.

“The Propertyfair247 as a platform has been designed to simplify the journey towards finding your dream home or your next big property investment.

“We are excited about our forthcoming annual real estate fair set to hold by the end of the year. This event will further highlight the diverse opportunities within our thriving real estate market,” Thelma elaborated.

“We firmly believe in creating an environment of openness and communication. At PropertyFair247, it’s not just about helping you find your choice property, product or artisan but about cultivating relationships, fostering trust, and guiding you confidently through your acquisition process.

“But we don’t stop there. PropertyFair247 is more than just a digital listing space. We have a team of seasoned real estate pros and expertises ready and eager to assist you through every step of your property buying or development process as well as finding the right product for your property finishing.

“Whether you’re dipping your toes into the real estate market for the first time or you are a seasoned investor, the PropertyFair247 as a platform is designed to provide you with the support and insights you need towards achieving your real estate goals.

“We are proud to be a part of the digital transformation in the real estate industry, consistently keeping up with the latest trends and updates in the market to improve our users experience on our platform.

“We urge real estate existing and intending key players to join the PropertyFair247 platform, where the future of real estate is now! We offer a streamlined, user-friendly experience tailored to meet the diverse needs of property, finishing products and artisans seekers worldwide.

“Don’t miss out. Dive in, explore properties, engage the services of skilled real estate artisans, and find real estate finishing product as you stride into your property acquisition or development adventure with us.”