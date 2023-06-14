Promote national unity with laws, NYO tells 10th National Assembly

Nigeria Youth Organization (NYO) has called on the Sen. Godswill Akpabio-led 10th National Assembly to make laws that would promote national unity and progress.

Mr Okorie Okorie, President of the Organization, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday while congratulating Sen. Akpabio and Representative Tajudeen Abbas on their emergence as Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives in Abuja on Tuesday.

Okorie urged the new National Assembly leadership and members to prioritize foundational existence of the country in their legislative businesses for stability.

“We implore our brand new lawmakers of the 10th National Assembly to enact laws that will promote national unity and stability,” he said.

He assured of the organization’s support and solidarity to the 10th National Assembly aimed at enabling them attain the expected heights being anticipated by the citizenry.

Okorie, who reaffirmed the determination of the organization to collaborate with the National Assembly for a greater Nigeria, advised them to maintain a harmonious relationship with the Executive.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Akpabio, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom, and Sen. Jibrin Barau emerged Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively.

In the House of Representatives, Abbas and Benjamin Kalu emerged Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively. (NAN)