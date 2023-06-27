Prioritise nutrition care in hospitals, clinicians task FG

….Call for routine mandatory screening

By Sola Ogundipe

Stakeholders in the Nigerian health sector have called on the Federal government to prioritise nutrition care towards reducing the high incidence of patient malnutrition in hospitals in the country.

The experts, who gathered at the 2023 West African Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition, WASPEN, Clinical Nutrition conference, themed “Innovative Nutrition Care in resource Limited Setting”, called, for sustained advocacy for access to good nutrition care in Nigeria.

They agreed that everyone has the right to good nutrition and that there must be intensified focus on the nutrition care in West Africa generally and Nigeria in particular.

Speaking during the conference, the Founder/CEO of WASPEN, Dr. Teresa Isichei Pounds remarked that nutrition is a human right because it affects everyone.

Pounds, a clinical pharmacist, who has been in the US for over 30 years, said she founded WASPEN in 2019 with a vision to establish a platform dedicated to enhancing clinical nutrition care in West Africa through clinical education, research, and interdisciplinary medical collaboration.

She said WASPEN was put together to address the nutrition callenge not just in Nigeria, but across West Africa and that Nigeria had taken the lead.

“In all my years of working with different professionals indifferent areas of the hospitals, and those in different positions clinicians in Nigeria, I realised that there’s a high incidence of malnutrition and that malnutrition needed to be paid attention to. I found out that patients lacked adequate nutrition, and screening assessment wasn’t done.

“My goal has been to make WASPEN a catalyst for reducing or eliminating malnutrition in this region, while emphasising that nutrition is a fundamental human right.

“The biggest message from this conference is that the Nigerian government should have the duty to guarantee the right. The government has to realise that nutrition is important and must strive to decrease the negative impact of not having adequate nutrition.”

Further, Pounds remarked, “The first thing is that the government needs to do to make nutrition a priority is that, when drawing up policies or welfare whether it’s in the hospital or in the community, the issue of nutrition should be top priority on the list.

“We are having this conference today because we need to continue to send the key message that nutrition is a human right. There is need for multi-disciplinary approach for providing nutrition support to patients.

“Patients should always be the centre of everything, that is, our healthcare approach should be patient-centred.”

Stressing that nutrition care is a human, right, she called on all the medical disciplines to work together to provide that care. “The right to timely nutrition screening is important no matter what environment you are in, whether you are in the hospital or you are in the community, you should have the right to nutritional assessment.

In her keynote address, entitled; Building a Global Advocacy for Nutrition care, A gap analysis of Nutrition Suppor in the sub-Saharan Counties”, the Founder/Managing Director of JNC International Limited, and Founder/Chairman, Vaccipharm Limited, Pharm Clare Omatseye, noted that when people do not have access to good nutrition, their overall wellbeing is in jeopardy. She said, “Having the best nutrition is key and to change the narrative, there must be access, affordability and accessibility. Statistics reveal that 1 in 3 hospital patients in developing countries are malnourished, 20-50 percent of these are due to malnutrition. We want to have zero hunger in Nigeria.”

Calling for routine mandatory nutrition screening in Nigeria, Omatseye urged Nigeria to develop its own guidelines towards ensuring multidisciplinary approach to tackling clinical malnutition, even as she urged all stakeholders to influence development of polices that would enable government buy-in, for effective, sustainable advocacy for nutrition care in Nigeria.

She said it was high time every Nigerian enjoyed adequate nutrition including those unable to afford a healthy meal in a day.