Presidential inauguration: Umana’s wife hosts Tinubu/Shettima group in Uyo

The wife of the former Hon. Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor (Mrs.) Florence Umana Okon Umana on Thursday, hosted supporters of Nigeria’s President His Excellency Bola Tinubu in Uyo to celebrate the presidential inauguration.

Mrs Umana, who is the National Coordinator for Niger Delta Women/ Youth for Tinubu/Shittima, said she hosted the Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the group to afford members who could not attend the presidential inauguration in Abuja to have a feel of the celebration.

Mrs Umana further used the occasion to solicit support for President Tinubu, assuring that the administration was poised to bring the needed change that will turn things around for good in the country.

Responding members of the group, thanked Mrs Umana for remaining a kind-hearted mother through and through for the group, assuring that the group will continue to support her and by the extension, the APC led federal government.