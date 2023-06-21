Premier League should stop Saudi Arabia transfers – Gary Neville

Former Manchester United captain, Gary Neville has called on the Premier League to stop the move of players to Saudi Arabia.

Neville said that an embargo should be placed on such transfers until it is certain that the integrity of the game is not on the line.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante are three football stars that have crossed over to the Saudi Pro League with more marquee names reported to follow suit this summer.

Reacting to the development, Neville called for a check through the deals being reached for seemliness.

He stressed that the transfers should be open to them only when the appropriateness of their transactions with Premier League clubs can be ascertained

“The Premier League should put an instant embargo on transfers to Saudi Arabia to ensure the integrity of the game isn’t being damaged,” Neville told BBC Sport.

“Checks should be made on the appropriateness of the transactions.

“If it comes through that process, obviously transfers could open up again. But I do believe, at this moment in time, transfers should be halted until you look into the ownership structure at Chelsea and whether there are beneficial transfer dealings that are improper.”