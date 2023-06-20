Potentials of Renewable Energy: Opportunities for investment and growth

Renewable energy in developing countries is an increasingly used alternative to fossil fuels. These countries are scaling up their energy supplies and addressing energy poverty.

Developing countries however, often face more obstacles than developed ones such as; poor infrastructure, higher levels of poverty, and weaker power transmission and distribution networks, leading to an inability to adapt to climate change and transition at the desired effectiveness and pace.

For proper context and understanding of the subject matter, reference would be made to Nigeria being a developing country. Nigeria’s growing population has led to increased energy demand. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Nigeria possesses an abundant and untapped source of renewable resources that, if harnessed, can provide up to 60% of the required energy demand by 2050.

This largely proves that Nigeria, supported by renewable and energy-efficient resources can grow a sustainable energy system to achieve energy security and affordable access, while also ensuring climate change mitigation measures. This is because investments in renewable energy and energy-efficient sources are viewed as more cost-effective than relying on conventional sources. This acceleration requires an increase in investment and in-depth policy coordination and Implementation.

As Nigeria’s economy continues to grow, so does its energy demand. Research reveals that approximately 71% of Nigeria’s population lacks access to energy. Also according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), over 140 million people do not have access to Energy in Nigeria, which is about 71% of the country’s population. The fact is that the nation has vast natural resources, including oil and gas, and is the largest oil producer in Africa, however, Its energy sector faces several challenges, including insufficient power generation, inadequate infrastructure, and high level of energy poverty.

What has been done by the Nigerian Government is undertaking efforts to diversify the energy mix, improve the country’s energy infrastructure and address other challenges by investing in renewable energy, energy-efficient sources and growing private sector investments.

In all of this, it is imperative to identify the two major causes of slow Energy access in Developing countries, currency mismatch and tenure of finance. Infrastructure financing without local currency will have a fatal effect on the operators, developers and end users. Long Term Assets should therefore be matched with long-term/medium-term financing. In the end, developing nations need a mind shift, but this cannot be achieved without multi-stakeholder collaboration.

There are major opportunities in the green energy sector, but the Government must de-risk these opportunities to attract investment.

Nigeria’s biggest risk faced in scaling the sector is in complications with currency convertibility, financing structures, availability of technology supply and technical know-how in operating the equipment. In essence, Scaling rural electrification through distributed renewable energy technology alternatives has the potential to generate about $40 Billion in annual market investment for renewable energy.

