Post-No-Debit saga: ‘Dead’ customer thanks, reconciles with bank for protecting his funds

Mr Anthony Olasele, a customer of Polaris Bank whose bank account was erroneously flagged with a Post-No-Debit (PND) after he was declared dead by the court has applauded the bank for protecting his account and resolving the problem.

Olasele had on his last thread on May 16 alleged that the aforesaid bank was “trying to steal millions from my account,” while calling out the bank to provide a copy of the court order from Abuja that facilitaetd the PND saga, saying he’s ready to go to the same court and show proof of life or lift the inactive status on my account.”

The tweet stirred an uproar on social media, leading many commentators on his thread to question the integrity of the Bank.

However, the matter has now been resolved, with Anthony writing on Twitter to thank Polaris Bank, saying, “I am delighted to announce that the PND placed on @PolarisBankLtd account has been lifted and issues resolved amicably and I have access to my funds.”

I am delighted to announce that the PND placed on @PolarisBankLtd account has been lifted and issues resolved amicably and I have access to my funds.



Firstly, I want to thank my good friend & lawyer @SegunOladejo_ for a diligent and impeccable professional job. https://t.co/dAzVoYnZjO — Groovy (@avogroovy) June 22, 2023

“Kudos to the @PolarisBankLtd team that worked assiduously on resolving this matter, especially the Customer Care & Legal team that handled communication professionally and with urgency – you guys are champs and a shining light within your organization.”

He stated that the matter has since been handed over to the police with a proper investigation underway, saying, “The matter is now in the hands of @PoliceNG and a suspect has been arrested last time I checked.”

Meanwhile, Polaris Bank has responded to Anthony’s tweet via her official Twitter handle @PolarisBankLtd “Thank you, @avogroovy, for your generous words. We sincerely value your feedback. As a responsible financial institution, we remain committed to always safeguarding our customers’ rights. Our actions were solely aimed at ensuring the security of your funds, as this is the utmost priority for any reputable financial institution. Even at the expense of uninformed media attacks, we consistently go above and beyond to shield our customers from any potential fraudulent activities. Thank you.”