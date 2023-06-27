Portray Christ, not self, Kumuyi tells gospel ministers

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry and Convener, Global Crusade with Kumuyi, GCK, Pastor William Kumuyi, has called on gospel ministers of the gospel to portray Christ and not self based on the transformed lives they have received from Christ to shine as lights in their lifestyles and the world.

Kumuyi stated this while speaking on the topic ‘Reviving Christ’s Timeless Ministry in the Present – Day Ministers,’ at the ongoing June edition of the GCK for Gospel Ministers, Church Workers and Professionals with the theme, ‘Fulfilling The Ministry with Heaven In View’ at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Convener of the GCK noted that the life of the converted believer is different from that of the natural man, hence cannot be like those who are yet to embrace Christ into their lives.

According to him, while there is the possession of righteousness on one hand, true believers are also commissioned to preach the gospel of the Lord Jesus with God’s power deposited in their lives.

The man of God also admonished pastors and preachers to remember that Christ came to save sinners and He has committed the ministry of reconciliation to believers of today, who must understand that they are duty bound to preach the gospel of the Lord Jesus everywhere.

He said: “We should allow the congregation we are ministering to, to see Jesus in us.”

He (Kumuyi) posited that God would grant His disciples the riches of His glory and strengthen them in the inner man, as they follow His footsteps.

“We should not listen to present day preachers and theologians that say miracles cannot happen again”, he explained.

In a remark after the event, the Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria,Rivers State Chapter, Reverend (Dr.) Minaibi Dagogo-Jack, described Kumuyi’s teachings and preachings as enriching.

“We learnt a lot about recovery. We learnt a lot about revival and we learnt a lot about restoration. The faith is failing gradually in the church, there is need for revival, there is need for restoration and there’s need to recover the lost axe.

“I think our father in the Lord, Papa WF Kumuyi really ‘fed’ us. We are full and abound. We were really filled, and honestly speaking every gospel minister in Rivers State from today would be a true vessel of healing, deliverance and salvation of souls”, he said.