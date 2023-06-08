Portable left my house because I advised him to do body wash – Small Doctor

Popular Nigerian street-hop singer, Adekunle Temitope, popularly known as Small Doctor, has explained why Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable left his house after gaining fame.

Small Doctor, in an interview with the Echo Room on Thursday, said Portable fled after being advised to do a body wash.

He said, “When he met me, I told him that he has to do body wash to look good but he disagreed because he believed I want to use packaging to kill him.

“I continually advised him to stop doing like a tout, and dress properly, adding that he was a superstar.

The Agege-born star also added that Portable has been his boy since 2018 when he has been attending his concert.

On what led to their disagreement, Small Doctor said, “DJ Spirit had called me that day that he has an artiste, Portable that he wants me to jump on his song (Zazuu). I was surprised to see that my conversation with them on social media which attracted calls from several people including my manager.

“A few days later, my DJ told me that Olamide and Pocolee has featured in the song and I was surprised to see that there was an artwork for the song already.

“I was happy to see that because I know that their prestige will help boost the song and it blew.

Small Doctor, however, said he challenged the arrangement of names on the cover because it read, “Pocolee featuring Portable and Olamide because he was the owner of the song and it should reflect that he’s featuring both of them on the song.

The Omo Iya Teacher-crooner said after he (Portable) became a superstar with the song, he convinced him on several attempts to set up a music camp and it was there he wrote the songs ‘Clear’ and ‘neighbour’ for him

“Portable insisted that I be on one of them for him since I have been helping him all along so I chose the ‘neighbour’ track.

Recall that Portable had shaded the singer during his rant session on an Instagram live alleging that he (Small Doctor) sent some ‘awawa’ boys after him, and ordered them to strip him naked so that he can come in to rescue him like a messiah.

Angered by the development, Portable made sure to let his colleague know that he is worse than him in the ways of the street while raining curses on him.