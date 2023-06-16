Port Harcourt man dies of suspected drug induced sex rump

By Egufe Yafugborhi

A barber popularly known as Otubong was found dead Friday in his Port Harcourt home in Rivers state over suspected drug induced sex with a lady now at large.

Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko is yet to speak on the incident, but a police source at the Azikiwe Divisional Police Office where the case was reported confirmed the tragedy happened at Osina Street, Mile 2, Diobu, Port Harcourt.

The Police source revealed that, “Two black bullet cans, two pack of tramadol and another sex enhancing drug were found at the scene”

A neighbor said, “He moved into his room Thursday night with a lady. The the young woman had absconded before residents discovered him dead on his bed.”