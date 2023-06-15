Pope Francis orders Pope Benedict’s former aide to leave Vatican

Pope Francis meets Archbishop Georg Gänswein, personal secretary to the late Pope Benedict XVI, in the library of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican May 19, 2023. Although he still has the title of prefect of the papal household, Archbishop Gänswein has not worked in the office since 2020 and is awaiting a new assignment. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

By Biodun Busari

Pope Francis has commanded that Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, the private secretary and long-time aide of the late Pope Benedict, return to his home country, Germany by the end of June.

In a statement issued by the Vatican on Thursday, Gaenswein will vacate without any new role, which attested to speculation that Francis has sidelined him after a fallout between the duo.

Gaenswein, a powerful figure in the Vatican for more than a decade, worked for the late Pope Benedict, according to Reuters.

Former Pope Benedict died on December 31, nearly ten years after he resigned in 2013, the first pontiff to do so in 600 years.

Gaenswein is 66 and it is exceptionally unusual for someone of that relatively young age and rank not to have an assignment, giving the pope’s decision a sense of banishment.

The two-line statement said Francis “had disposed” that the 66-year-old Gaenswein returns to his diocese of Freiburg “for the time being”.

Nearly all papal secretaries in the past have either been assigned to lead dioceses or made cardinals or given some other high-profile post.

Gaenswein is nine years short of the normal retirement age of 75 for bishops.

He has met Francis several times in the past months about his future and there have been rumours in Catholic media that he was hoping to land a diplomatic assignment as nuncio, or ambassador, to a country.

Gaenswein declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Thursday.

He was Benedict’s personal secretary from 2003, when Benedict was still Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, and remained at his side for nearly 20 years, nearly 10 of them after Benedict resigned.

In a book called “Nothing But The Truth – My Life Beside Benedict XVI” and sent to reporters by its publisher only hours after Benedict was buried on January 5, Gaenswein rattled the Vatican by describing what he says were strains while two men wearing white lived within its walls.

Gaenswein and Francis fell out in 2020 when Gaenswein was at the centre of a messy episode concerning former Pope Benedict’s role in a book about priestly celibacy that many saw as an attack on Francis’ authority.