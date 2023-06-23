Poor awareness about sickle cell disorder worries Pfizer

By Chioma Obinna

As Nigerians joined the world to mark this year’s World Sickle Cell Day, experts have stressed the need to raise awareness about the disease and the challenges patients and families face.

Speaking at an annual public lecture on sickle cell disorder, the Medical Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, Pfizer, Kodjo Soroh said: “Sickle cell disorder though categorised as a rare disease, however, is not rare in our society because Nigeria is the epicentre of sickle cell disease as 4 to 6 million people are living with this disorder. “Most of us are passionate about sickle cell disorder and many of us have one or two personal stories to tell about the disease.”

Soroh recalled that decades before the evolution of science affected children were termed “ogbanjes” due to the high mortality rate of babies born with the disease.

He said science has significantly evolved to reduce mortality and morbidity through mass media campaigns, counselling, early diagnosis, and breakthrough medicines.

Recognising the leadership of Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria, all relevant stakeholders and most importantly the sickle cell warriors and caregivers who have displayed solidarity against sickle cell disorder in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, he said more work needs to be done to identify the underserved within the communities.

He stressed the need to reduce the prevalence estimated at 150,000 babies born with sickle cell yearly in Nigeria.

“I call for a joint effort to prevent complications and give adequate interventions through consistent public awareness and education, early diagnosis, and prompt interventions.

“In our commitment to change a billion lives per year, Pfizer has partnered with Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria to celebrate world sickle cell disease day and stand in solidarity with our warriors.”

He urged the government and all relevant stakeholders to support the course to improve the quality of life of the patients and save more lives because indeed sickle cell disorder is not a death sentence.”

Speaking, the Chairman of Sickle Cell Foundation of Nigeria, Chief Tunde Afolabi explained that World Sickle Cell Day was an international awareness day commemorated every year on 19 June, to alert the global public about sickle cell disease as various global and local organisations come together to promote awareness campaigns and activities which recognise the need for early diagnosis of sickle cell disease, its treatment, and preventive tips to avoid the ailment.

“Sickle cell disease is one of the majorly occurring monogenic diseases, most seen in low- and middle-income countries. Dedicating a specific day for sickle cell disease ensures the comprehensive awareness that could bring out across individuals, populations, services, and systems levels.”

Each year, on June 19, countries worldwide celebrate World Sickle Cell Disease Day, which was officially adopted by the General Assembly of the United Nations, recognizing Sickle Cell Disease as a public health concern and promoting education about this genetic condition in 2008.

This year 2023, World Sickle Disease Day’s theme is “Building and Strengthening Global Sickle Cell Communities, Formalising New-born Screening and Knowing your Sickle Cell Disease Status”, a call to recognise the first step (understanding the genotype in infants and adults) in fighting sickle cell disease.