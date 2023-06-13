Politicians think they own judges, courts – Aisha Yesufu

Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu has criticised the political office holders who thought they could influence the judiciary with their affluence.

She also said the political apathy displayed by Nigerian citizens gave the politicians the opportunity to involve in criminality.

Yesufu’s statement was apparently in response to a section of the speech in President Bola Tinubu’s “Democracy Day” address to the nation.

Tinubu said, “It has become imperative to state here that the unnecessary illegal orders used to truncate or abridge democracy will no longer be tolerated.”

But in a post via her verified Twitter handle on Monday, Yesufu said the situation had changed because the citizens were now participating in politics.

She wrote, “They think they own the judiciary just as they once thought they owned the electoral process.

“Lack of participation by citizens is what allowed them to have the chance to indulge in all manner of criminality. This time, citizens are participating.

Just focus! ALL EYES ON THE JUDICIARY!”