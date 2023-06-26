Political IOUs and the banana peels Tinubu should avoid

President Tinubu

By OBARO OBRU-EGBORO

L’Etat, c’estmoi(“I am the State”, Lit.: “The state, that is me”) saying attributed to Louis XIV,1638-1715 King of France and Navarre

An educated individual is a person who can organize his thought into productivity—Henry Ford

The quote of the King of France is an expression of feudal lordship that depicts the hollowness of a depraved, confused mindset of power arrogation that should not be taken seriously. But the second statement made by Henry Ford, founder of the famous Ford Motors speaks volume about positive philosophical deep thinking of human-mind reflection. Hence, organising thought narrows to achieving great feats, as displayed by the Paidela International Hospital in Rome (Italy) where doctors carried out a nine-hour brain surgery while the patient, identified as G.Z, was kept awake playing his saxophone to remove a brain tumor.

Doctor Christian Brogna, who led the surgery said in a release that: “The goal of awake surgery is to remove the tumor or a vascular malformation such as cavernomas located in a specific area of the brain- the musical performance allowed the surgeons to map the different functions of the brain as they operated. Awake surgery makes it possible to map with extreme precision during surgery the neuronal networks that underlie the various brain functions such as playing, speaking, moving, remembering, counting, etc”.

Thisfood-for-thought narrative is a compass for this discourse because some of the governors ravaging the political landscape ravenously, past and present are medical doctors whose education so far has added little value to the robustness of their actions in and out of governance responsibilities. Put differently, to what extent have they been able to organise their thoughts into revolutionary projects and programmes that should ordinarily benefit their states with all the humongous allocations and the smokescreen IGR with other nocturnal revenues they collect now and then obscured like a soil covered by magma.

The said surgery highlighted must have been performed in a state-of-the-art hospital and not the ones infested with bedbugs and aggressive health workers making our hospitals highways to the grave, provided by government buccaneers. How many of our states have such hospitals, even the ones with medical doctors as governors who are inflicted with rambunctious dramatisation of party loyalty and interested in agbataeeke phenomenon more than stereoscope. With over 20 years of the present democracy we are still embarking on a Hobson’s choice medical pilgrimage with our health care in a haemorrhage, suffering from multi-dimensional bleeding at all levels of government especially the states.

According to Patrick Dele Cole: “Governors are a fast moving train with no brakes and no drivers. The result is inevitable crash. They have no accountability, no obligations except to themselves. Some of them have sold nearly all their state assets and have left their states littered with unfinished projects”. Also speaking on the programme PATITO’S GANG, Professor Pat Utomi said that: “Some of these useless governors appoint 1000 SAs buying them SUVs but not able to pay pensioners who worked in their states’ civil service for 35 years”. In like manner, Babajide Kolade Otitoju of TVC Journalists’ Hangout programme said he “has not seen a set of greedy people like Nigerian Governors”. Contributing further, Dr Dele Sobowale a columnist of Vanguard Newspapers, said: “It is not surprising that governors are the biggest thieves”. Are these the kind of people Tinubu will want to be associated with in this era of serious business, all in the name of political IOU patronage?

Today, present and former governors perceive themselves as the owners of their states with an air of entitlement; hence the summation that they are becoming a nebulous and pathetic creation of the Nigerian Constitution in respect of the presidential system of democratic governance; although they were elected on good intentions, their style of leadership is fast becoming a nightmare. One may not agree less with Abott Bernard who concluded that the road to hell is paved with good intentions, so it seems with the governors who have shamelessly stolen us blind and have the effrontery to anoint successors who are usually their stooges, mostly characters with no known pedigree who pander to their beck and call like Bingo the dog.

Some of these so-called governors seize or capture the government house as if it is their birthright, parading humongous assets such as banks, hotels, estates which they hide in the identity of cronies and hangers-on glaringly like ostrich hiding its head while the entire body is uncovered for all to see. Their oppressive tendencies and betrayal reminds one of the inglorious Scottish Clans who turn their backs on Scotland’s hero Bonny Prince Charles, betraying their own people(Nigerian people) and fought on the side of the English oppressors (greed and wealth) to oppose Scottish emancipation and liberation. Hence, Lord Acton, the 19th century Roman Catholic historian remarked that: “Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely”; an impregnable and impeccable logic.

What a tragedy it will be if Tinubu appoints these owambe former governors into his renewed hope mantra regime!

It is now obvious that most of our yesterday feudal governors and their co-travellers in authority could not summon the gravitas or ethos to arrest the decay in their states by bringing to bear fundamental changes that should have galvanised far-reaching changes to make life more meaningful. Shockingly, what we saw was elected governors embarking on projects that suit their temperament and oil their ego. There are deficits in the area of healthcare, infrastructures, human capital development, and other social amenities that should impact on the living standards of the inhabitants of the states which these governors operating like monarchs neglected for selfish reasons.

Building flyover bridges is good urban infrastructure to ease traffic congestion, but is that very germane in the present socio-economic realities/priorities of a state on life support in terms of scare resources with pensioners strolling to their graves in droves? Will the bridges transfer health care, potable water and human development index to the rural areas that support the ecosystem of the parasitic, avaricious urban enclaves? Will the bridges stop rural-urban migration if the rural areas are not consciously and intentionally developed? Lastly, will the bridges mitigate perennial flooding/coastal erosion leading to yearly incremental graves and poverty? These were the nagging questions that agitated the minds of most state dwellers with the insensitivity hangover of most state governments whose approach to development is ludicrous and giving their states’ inhabitants lumbago.

Governors mostly hold shibboleth views on trending conversations, hence they should not be considered for appointments by the Tinubu administration if this administration wants to be taken seriously. In their previous states they never prioritized their developments in tandem with what matters more to their people. They were unserious bunch of Amigos who engaged in commissioning streets and traffic lights witha cacophony of jesters in acappella dance of pariahs, which were mere highfalutin political projects that only massaged their ego. Horace, 65-8BC, said when your neighbour’s wall is on fire, it becomes your business. It is of a concern that state governors who ordinarily should bring development to their people because they are closer to the grass root have instead become an aberration, the very cog to developments in most states where they are perceived as excess luggage which the Tinubu administration should not entangle itself with. They should be avoided outright because of their shilly-shallying over the needs of the people which take the back seat to their interest.

Governors are experts in misappropriation and misplaced priorities, something contrary to the expectations of the Tinubu administration. Imagine these governors embarking on the building of airports in states where the air transport traffic trickles; an investment that is clearly unviable.

Government. However, rather than pay the fund into the federation account as constitutionally directed, the $33.9 billion dividend and feed gas was diverted by the NNPCL.““22. Diversion of trillions of Naira through fuel subsidy fund“Notwithstanding the allocation of 445,000 barrels of crude oil to NNPC per day for domestic consumption, it has been confirmed that the figures for fuel importation in Nigeria between 1999 and 2023 are as follows:““* 1999-2006 =N813 billion;““* 2007-2009= N794 billion;““* 2010-2014= N3.9 trillion;““* 2015-2023= N11 trillion.““Last week, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr. Mele Kyari stunned the nation when he said that the federal government still owes the company N2.8 trillion in fuel subsidy payments. But the monumental fraud that has characterized the fuel subsidy scam has been confirmed by the Buhari regime.

“Thus, on March 27, 2022, former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva publicly lamented the controversies surrounding the amount of petrol that the nation consumes daily, said the subsidy regime encouraged criminal activities like smuggling, which in turn impact negatively on the nation’s oil resources. He said that, “I am told the figure sometimes rise to as high as 90 or over 100 million litres. I don’t know how that happens. At this rate, I have said if anyone is looking at a criminal enterprise, look no further than the fuel subsidy.” The criminal enterprise ought to be probed by the Bola Tinubu administration.“

“Conclusion“It is crystal clear form the foregoing that members of the ruling class are heavily subsidized by the peripheral capitalist system while the masses are subjected to excruciating economic pains. We are therefore compelled to call on the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress as well as the progressive extraction of the civil society to mount pressure on the federal government to stop the dollarisation of the national economy, indiscriminate grant of duty waivers, theft of crude oil, gold, and other mineral resources and recover the nation’s looted wealth. In other words, these ‘subsidies’ should be recovered while the nation’s refineries are fixed so that the country can provide genuine subsidies that can make life livable in Nigeria.

Obru-Egboro, President, Down 2 Earth network, wrote via: [email protected]