Police still operating SARS in Rivers, Gov Fubara alleges

Gov. Fubara

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Fubara on Friday alleged that some police personnel under Rivers State Command were still operating as Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) despite federal government disbandment of that tactical unit nationwide.

The governor at a meeting with Rivers Commissioner of Police, CP Nwoyi Emeka, in Government House, Port Harcourt, brought up the allegation against growing outcry among residents that a secret SARS in still operation, harassing, abusing and extorting members of the public.

Charging the new man at the helms of Rivers Police Command to ensure immediate end to such impunity, Fubara urged CP Emeka, “To get to the bottom of the complaints from citizens in consideration of security matters, as the people were always directly affected during security breaches.

“Let your familiarity with Rivers security terrain be an advantage to effectively combat crime and criminalities in the State. I urge you to deploy your wealth of experience in fighting crime and insecurities in the State. “

CP Emeka had briefed Fubara that under his watch in the last two weeks, the fight against criminal elements has been formidable with appreciable results, assuring that with more support from government and Rivers communities, more milestone will be achieved for a safer Rivers.

“My primary duty here is to tackle crime and criminality effectively. And to achieve this, all hands must be on deck as we seek the help of the Government of Rivers State and good spirited people of the State to achieve this”, he emphasised.