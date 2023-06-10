Police restore calm as gas tanker explodes in Abuja

**Say no life was lost.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Following a gas tanker explosion which caused pandemonium and fear in the Gwagw-Karmo area of the FCT on Friday, the Police on Saturday said sanity has been restored and the ensuing fire put off.

The FCT Police Command also said that no life was lost in the inferno.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Josephine Adeh said, ” On 9th of June 2023, a tanker carrying Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG ) developed a mechanical fault around Gwagwa Primary School along Gwagwa -karmo road.

“While effort was being made to fix the fault, there was a spark which resulted into an explosion, setting the tanker ablaze.

“Thankfully, no life was lost.

“The Situation is under control as Police Officers from Gwagwa Divisional Police Headquarters, led by the Divisional Police Officer and operatives of the Federal Fire service drifted swiftly to the scene.

“They curbed the damage, emplaced safety measures and crowd control while effort is being made to totally extinguish the already curbed inferno

“Further Investigation into the immediate and remote cause of the explosion has commenced.

“Members of the public are urged to disregard any contrary narrative from any quarters and go about their lawful duties without fear of any kind.”