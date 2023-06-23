Police rescue two, recover AK-47 rifles as terrorists kidnap four in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Police Command foiled two separate terrorists attack on Katsina communities and arrested two of the suspects while the hoodlums whisked away four victims.

Spokesman of the Katsina Police Command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq who disclosed this in a statement on Friday said: “The command succeeded in arresting two of the suspects: one Sa’idu Sule, age 20 years of Arawa village, Dandume LGA, Katsina state, and one Sani Beti, age 26 years of Dariya village via Galadimawa in Giwa LGA, Kaduna state, a suspected notorious terrorist-bandits.

“Nemesis caught up with the duo when a report was received that terrorists in their numbers, armed with AK 47 rifles, were shooting sporadically at the residence of one Mu’azu of Arawa village, Dandume LGA, Katsina State, in an attempt to kidnap him.

“Upon receipt of the report, the DPO in charge of Dandume Divisional Police Headquarters led its operatives to the scene where they engaged the suspected terrorist in a fierce gun duel and successfully foiled the kidnap attempt, rescuing the victim unhurt.”

One Ak-47 rifle was recovered in the possession of the arrested suspects, Sadiq disclosed.

In another related development, Sadiq said the Command received a distress call that terrorists armed with AK47 rifles, shooting sporadically, blocked the Kankara-Sheme road and kidnapped four persons.

Consequently, the DPO Kankara led a team of operatives to the scene, where they engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel but unfortunately they escaped with the four victims they kidnapped.

However, ASP Sadiq said one AK-47 rifle with five rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered from the partially foiled operation even as effort is ongoing with a view to rescuing the kidnapped victims unharmed and arresting the culprits.