Police nab 2 suspects over killing of tricycle rider in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Two suspects are now in police custody in Minna, Niger State for allegedly killing an Okada rider in Suleja, headquarters of Suleja Local Government Area of the state.

The duo, Sunday Paul, 22 years of Timber-shed, Suleja and Bali Joshua, 33 years of Kwamba area, Suleja were arrested in connection with the culpable homicide of one Boniface Chinanwa, 45 years of Morocco Road, Suleja.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement, said the third suspect (at large), Zingfa Selchak, had contracted the nabbed suspects over his intention to snatch the tricycle from the owner and begged for their assistance in carrying out this dastardly act.

The statement said: “During interrogation, the suspects confessed that on 17/05/2023 at about 1900hrs that they were invited by one Zingfa Selchak of the same address but presently at large. He briefed them on his intention to snatch a tricycle and that he needed their assistance to perpetrate the act.

“He took them to somewhere along Kwamba Road, opposite Timber-shed, and told them to wait for him. Shortly, he appeared with a tricycle rider, whom he deceitfully contracted to convey some goods for him.

“They jointly moved to a nearby corner with the rider pretending to start packing the goods into the tricycle. Suddenly, the said Zingfa placed a cable on the neck of the rider from the rear and strangulated him to death with the help of Bali while Sunday tied the hands of the victim.”

The suspects were said to have also searched the victim, stolen his phone and other valuables in his possession, while Zingfa drove the tricycle to an unknown destination while Bali and Sunday dropped the body of the deceased by the roadside where it was discovered the following morning.

On May 23, based on a tip-off, Police operatives attached to ‘A’ Division, Suleja arrested the two suspects while the third suspect, Zingfa, is on the run.

Abiodun said the suspects have been transferred to SCID Minna for further investigation, adding that effort was being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect and to also recover the tricycle with other valuables stolen.