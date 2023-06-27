Police kill terrorist, recovers gun in Katsina community

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Police Command, Tuesday said its operatives killed a suspected terrorists and recovered a General-purpose machine gun (GPMG) in a foiled terrorists attack on Ruwan Dorawa village, Dutsinma LGA, Katsina State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Katsina State, ASP Sadiq Abubakar, who disclosed this in a statement said the Command received report that terrorists in their numbers, armed with dangerous weapons such as GPMG and AK 47 rifles, attacked the village at about 11 am on Monday, shooting sporadically.

“Consequently, the Dutsinma Area Commander along with its Divisional Police Officer (DPO), unhesitatingly, led a team of its operatives to the scene and engaged the terrorist in a fierce gun duel, forcing the criminals to abandon their heinous mission,” Sadiq said.

The Katsina PPRO also disclosed that in the course of combing the scene, the body of one of the suspected terrorist killed was discovered and also one General-purpose machine gun (GPMG) with 58 rounds of 7.62mm x 51mm live ammunition were recovered as well.