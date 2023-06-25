Police kill suspected kidnapper in Delta

….Arrest 58-yr-old armourer

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

The Delta State Police command has confirmed that it has neutralised a suspected kidnapper and arrested a 58-year-old armourer, in Warri.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State command, Bright Edafe, who confirmed this in a statement, said it also recovered one AK-47 rifle and three magazines from the suspect.

He said the suspect died after he was fatally injured on his leg as he attempted to escape from police operatives, who had stormed their hideout

The statement said: “The DPO ‘A’ Division Warri, T.Y Mahmud acting on credible intelligence on 23/6/2023 about 0645hrs led operatives of ‘A’ Division Warri and stormed the hideout of a criminal gang located along Stadium Road, Warri, arrested a 58 years old suspect and recovered one AK-47 rifle and three magazines.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to be a member and armourer of the dreaded ‘bobone’ armed robbery gang terrorising Warri and environs.

“He also gave the police additional information on the location of the other gang members and later led the Police to their hideout on Chevron Road, where the team on approaching the hideout, came under serious attack by his gang members, but the suspect in an attempt to escape, was fatally maimed on his leg, thereby preventing his escape.

“His gang members escaped with gunshot injuries, while the suspect was taken to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment. Manhunt for the other gang members is ongoing.”