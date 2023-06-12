Police in Delta kill suspected kidnapper, recover victim

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

THE Delta State Police Command said it has killed a suspected, arrested one and rescued a kidnapped victim at Abraka.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe yesterday.

According to the statement, “On 11/06/2023 at about 2109hrs, operatives of Abraka police station led by the DPO SP Fabian Ayameh, while on routine patrol along campus III road Abraka, Ethiope East LGA, they were alerted of a kidnap incident at a filling station in Abraka by a gang of four armed men operating in a silver coloured Lexus SUV with reg. no. KSF 315 HF.

“The team swiftly mobilized and went on the trail of the kidnappers. The suspects noticing that the policemen were closing in on them, fired gunshots while trying to escape, and the police responded bravely.

“Due to the superior firepower of the police, their operational vehicle was successfully demobilized which made the hoodlums to abandon the victim, jumped out of the vehicle, took to their heels running in different directions while firing gunshots in a bid to escape.

“The combat ready policemen engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and successfully neutralized one of them, arrested one other with serious gunshot injuries while two others escaped. One AK 47 rifle with breech no 06571 without magazine was recovered.

“The victim who was kidnapped at the filling station has since been reunited with his family. Manhunt for the other fleeing suspect is ongoing.” It added.

This is coming days after suspected gunmen kidnapped three persons in Ughelli metropolis.