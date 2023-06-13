Police in Delta kill suspected kidnapper, recover victim

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

THE Delta State Police Command said it has killed a suspected kidnapper, arrested one and rescued a victim at Abraka.

This was contained in a statement by the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, yesterday.

According to the statement, “On 11/06/2023 at 2109hrs, operatives of Abraka police station led by the DPO Fabian Ayameh, while on routine patrol on Campus III Road, Abraka, Ethiope East LGA, they were alerted of a kidnap incident at a filling station in Abraka by a gang of four armed men operating in a silver coloured Lexus SUV with reg. no. KSF 315 HF.

“The team swiftly mobilised and went on the trail of the kidnappers. The suspects on noticing that the policemen were closing in on them, fired gunshots while trying to escape, and the police responded bravely.

“Due to the superior firepower of the police, their operational vehicle was successfully demobilised which made the hoodlums to abandon the victim, jumped out of the vehicle, took to their heels running in different directions while firing gunshots in a bid to escape.

“The combat ready policemen engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and successfully neutralized one of them, arrested one other with serious gunshot injuries while two others escaped. One AK-47 rifle with breech no 06571 without magazine was recovered.

“The victim, who was kidnapped at the filling station has since been reunited with his family. Manhunt for the other fleeing suspect is ongoing.”